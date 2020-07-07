Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2020 9:44 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.7 million, including more than 540,000 fatalities. More than 6,641,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Jul 07, 2020 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Madhya Pradesh: Severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Shajapur district

    People walk on severely waterlogged streets in Shajapur, following heavy rainfall in the district.

  • Jul 07, 2020 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Link Aadhaar to Ration Card: A step-by-step guide

    Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking: If you have not linked your ration card with the Aadhaar card yet, it will not stop you from getting food grains you are eligible for under the PDS. However, it is absolutely advisable to link your Aadhaar with Ration Card. The central government recently extended the deadline of linking Aadhaar card with a ration card till September 30, 2020. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution clarified that no ration card of the beneficiaries under Public Distribution System will be cancelled or name of the beneficiaries be deleted on the ground of not possessing an Aadhaar number.  A step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar and Ration Card. 

  • Jul 07, 2020 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID19 case tally crosses 7 lakh mark with 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases, 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated 20,160 deaths

  • Jul 07, 2020 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Bullet Train: Brad Pitt to star in big screen adaptation of Japanese novel 'Maria Beetle'

    Hollywood star Brad Pitt is set to feature in the big-screen adaptation of "Bullet Train", based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Isaka Kotaro.

    The film will be helmed by David Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like "Deadpool 2" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the novel, five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between.

    (PTI)

  • Jul 07, 2020 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Kanpur encounter: 10 Constables transferred to Chaubepur police station

    10 Constables transferred to Chaubepur police station. As per IGP Kanpur Mohit Agarwal, all personnel of the police station are under scope of investigation in connection with Kanpur Encounter.

  • Jul 07, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    60-year old man died by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune

    A 60-year old man died by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa yesterday. He and his son had tested positive for COVID-19. Cause yet to be ascertained

  • Jul 07, 2020 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Pulwama

    An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards security forces positions.

  • Jul 07, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    10 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

    Ten Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

     

  • Jul 07, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas to improve gas and digestion problem

    Watch yoga guru Swami Ramdev's lessons to boost immunity, maintain good health and fight coronavirus, LIVE every day at 7:58 am and 5 pm, only on IndiaTV. Watch today's show on yoga asanas to deal gas and digestion problem | 

  • Jul 07, 2020 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 11.7 million, death toll crosses 5.40 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 11.7 million, including more than 540,000 fatalities. More than 6,641,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -  3,040,833
    Brazil -  1,626,071
    India- 720,346
    Russia- 687,862
    Peru- 305,703
    Spain- 298,869

