IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2020 8:50 IST
Breaking News: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 17.4 million, including more than 675,000 fatalities. More than 10,927,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Jul 31, 2020 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    India to play critical role in providing coronavirus vaccine to the world: Anthony Fauci

    Senior advisor to US President Donald Trump and top US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci has claimed that India has a critical role to play in providing the world with an effective coronavirus vaccine. At a web conference organised by ICMR, Fauci stated that despite COVID-19 threat being grave, it was not essential now to conduct human challenge trials to expedite vaccine development. Read Full Story

  • Jul 31, 2020 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi-NCR wakes up to pleasant weather; more rain on forecast

    The weather in the national capital got pleasant after a spell of showers in the wee hours of Friday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more showers in the coming hours. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adj. areas of few places of Delhi, Noida, Gr. Noida, Faridabad, Gannaur, Bagpat, Kasganj, Narora, Chandausi, Sambhal, Sahswan, Badaun, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad during next 2 hr," IMD tweeted. 

  • Jul 31, 2020 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till August 31 in light of upcoming festivals and COVID-19

    In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the upcoming festivals like Eid, Rakshabandhan, Janmashtmi etc, the District Magistrate in Ghaziabad has decided to impose Section 144 till August 31. This has been done to make sure that the festivals are concluded without and the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases. Read Full Story

  • Jul 31, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga Asanas to fight cancer

  • Jul 31, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 17.4 million, death toll crosses 6.75 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​ ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 17.1 million, including more than 669,000 fatalities. More than 10,693,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA - 4,634,968
    • Brazil - 2,613,789
    • India - 1,639,350
    • Russia - 834,499
    • South Africa - 482,169
    • Mexico - 408,449

