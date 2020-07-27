Monday, July 27, 2020
     
  4. Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2020 9:38 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 16.4 million, including more than 652,000 fatalities. More than 10,042,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Jul 27, 2020 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    According to the Ministry of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 4,85,114, while 9,17,567 people have recovered.

  • Jul 27, 2020 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Heavy vehicular movement at Ring Road near ISBT Kashmere Gate

    Heavy vehicular movement at Ring Road near ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminal), Kashmere Gate in Delhi.

  • Jul 27, 2020 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Big Day for Rajasthan Politics

    It is a big day for Rajasthan politics with the apex court all set to resume hearing on the matter of the disqualification of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot as requested by the Rajasthan Assembly speaker. The Supreme Court will hear the matter after Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi filed a plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order against the disqualification of 19 rebel Congress MLAs. As Congress is occupied with rebellions from within, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had its 6 MLAs support the Ashok Gehlot government in the state has decided to pull out the support. BSP supremo Mayawati has issued a whip to 6 of its MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government if it comes to a floor test. Follow Live Updates

  • Jul 27, 2020 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Time capsule with historical Ram Janmabhoomi facts to be buried 2,000 ft beneath Ram Mandir

    A time capsule which would contain historical facts related to the Ram Janmabhoomi, will be buried 2,000 feet below the Ram Mandir construction site. This is being done to ensure that there are no more disputes in the future, news agency ANI quoted Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal as saying. Read Full Story

  • Jul 27, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Forecast of rain in several UP districts including Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Lakhimpur Kheri

    Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 9:30 am) at isolated places over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow has said. 

  • Jul 27, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to lose weight

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to lose weight | WATCH NOW

  • Jul 27, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    American flag lowered at US consulate in China's Chengdu

    As US officials vacate the consulate premises under Chinese government orders, the American flag has been taken down at a U.S. consulate in southwestern China. State broadcaster CCTV announced on its social media account that the flag was lowered at 6:18 a.m. on Monday at the U.S. mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. READ MORE

  • Jul 27, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours in several parts of UP: IMD

    Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 9:30 am) at isolated places over Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mahrajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri districts and adjoining areas

  • Jul 27, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours. Total cases here rise to 324, including 182 patients who were discharged after recovering from the disease

  • Jul 27, 2020 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 15.9 million, death toll crosses 6.42 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 16.4 million, including more than 652,000 fatalities. More than 10,042,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 4,371,839
    Brazil 2,419,901
    India 1,436,019
    Russia 812,485
    South Africa 445,433
    Mexico 390,516

