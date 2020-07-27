Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Action shifts to SC; BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot

It is a big day for Rajasthan politics with the apex court all set to resume hearing on the matter of the disqualification of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot as requested by the Rajasthan Assembly speaker. The Supreme Court will hear the matter after Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi filed a plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order against the disqualification of 19 rebel Congress MLAs. As Congress is occupied with rebellions from within, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had its 6 MLAs support the Ashok Gehlot government in the state has decided to pull out the support. BSP supremo Mayawati has issued a whip to 6 of its MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government if it comes to a floor test.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the possibility of a floor test continues with the Governor unwilling to call an assembly session citing health reasons in light of the coronavirus pandemic. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you all the live updates as the action unfolds in Jaipur and Delhi.

LIVE UPDATES

08:35 AM: The Rajasthan High Court will be hearing a petition filed by the BSP leader Madan Dilawar on 6 BSP MLAs who left the party to join Congress in 2019.

08:25 AM: Hearing in the Supreme Court slated for today

