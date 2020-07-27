PM Modi to launch 3 'high throughput' coronavirus testing facilities today

Image Source : AP A biomedical graduate holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch high throughput (to make large scale testing feasible) COVID-19 testing facilities via video conferencing. These new facilities will ramp up COVID testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

High throughput testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata

PM Modi will launch 3 new high-throughput testing facilities to check the spread of coronavirus at three different ICMR national institutes situated in:

ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai

ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

These new testing facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day. The labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials.

These testing labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, etc.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology, along with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will be participating in the event.

