Breaking news LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, July 16, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2020 8:39 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 13.6 million, including more than 586,000 fatalities. More than 8,037,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

Live updates :Breaking news, July 16

  • Jul 16, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: How Panchkarma can remove toxins from body

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals how Panchkarma can remove toxins from the body | WATCH NOW 

     

  • Jul 16, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    We all feel terrible this happened, says Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO

    Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened: Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO

  • Jul 16, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Mizoram

    29 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in the state in last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases' tally to 267 including 159 cured/discharged

  • Jul 16, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 13.6 million, death toll crosses 5.86 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter ​​@sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, @SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 13.6 million, including more than 586,000 fatalities. More than 8,037,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA 3,545,077
    Brazil 1,931,204
    India 937,487
    Russia 739,947
    Peru 333,867
    Chile 319,493

