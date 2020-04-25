With more than 2.8 million cases, coronavirus death toll nears 2,00,000-mark globally

Image Source : AP A customer gets her eyebrows waxed at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

As the total number of coronavirus has surpassed 2.8 million, the death toll due to the deadly virus has reached 197,074. According to John Hopkins University, the United States recorded 1,258 Coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks. So far, the overall death toll is at 51,017. Three states allowed certain businesses to reopen Friday with restrictions, even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from coronavirus rose past 50,000 and health experts warned that it’s too soon to ease lockdown orders.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases have soared to 23452 while 723 deaths were reported so far, the Health Ministry said in an update on Friday. About 4,814 people were either cured, discharged, or migrated. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 6430 cases of the virus and 283 deaths.

At least 253 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with coronavirus in Pakistan so far, according to data issued by the National Emergency Operation Centre.

