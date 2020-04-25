Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headline This Hour
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headline This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.8 million, including more than 195,000 fatalities. More than 798,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2020 8:48 IST
Breaking news blog
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news blog 

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 2.8 million, including more than 195,000 fatalities. More than 798,000 patients are reported to have recovered while – people have lost their lives so far. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus News, April 25

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 25, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Watch lessons by yoga guru to boost your body's immunity to better fight diseases. Today, yoga guru Ramdev gives tips on how it helps to lose your belly fat, especially for women. He also talks about how people who are fighting depression can take help from yoga.

    Watch 

  • Apr 25, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Updates from Central America, South America and the Caribbean

    • Brazil's justice minister Sérgio Moro resigns, citing political interference 
  • Apr 25, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Updates from the US, Canada and Mexico

    • US death tolls reaches 50,000
    • Maker of Lysol and Dettol tells people not to inject themselves with their products following Trump’s suggestion that heat, light and disinfectants could potentially treat COVID-19
    • NY Governor Cuomo says "all evidence suggests we're on the downside of the curve" 
    • Trudeau announces rent relief measures for small- and medium-sized businesses
    • New Brunswick loosens some public health restrictions
  • Apr 25, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from US

    The United States records 1,258 Coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, bringing the overall US death toll to 51,017

  • Apr 25, 2020 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global Overview

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 2.7 million, including more than 190,000 fatalities. More than 737,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    • US death toll tops 50,000
    • Trudeau introduces commercial rent relief program
    • Italy and Spain record lowest daily death tolls in a month
    • Vietnam relaxes social distancing measures
    • South Africa will begin to ease lockdown on May 1

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X