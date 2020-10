Image Source : ANI Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Chile at 8:23 pm on Wednesday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.2 in the Richter scale had hit the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul.

More details awaited...

