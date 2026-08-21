Charter plane with 8 onboard crashes in Alaska, search and rescue operations launched

Alaska :

A charter plane carrying eight people crashed Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region, said the aircraft was carrying two pilots and six passengers. He said there was no immediate information about their condition. Local media reports said there no signs of survivors in the crash.

The plane had departed from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham, Johnson said.

He cautioned that the information available so far was preliminary.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. The agency said it would provide further information as it became available.

With inputs from AP

Also Read:

Peru plane crash kills 13 as tourist aircraft goes down near Nazca Lines