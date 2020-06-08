Image Source : AP Magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolts Ridgecrest, California

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted California on Monday. According to the US Geological Survey, the tremors were felt 36 miles from Ridgecrest. The earthquake occurred 55 miles from Porterville, California, 60 miles from Lindsay, 62 miles from California City, and 64 miles from Exeter.

In the past 10 days, there have been 12 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

