14 killed, 17 injured as building collapses in Karachi

14 people were killed and 17 others injured on Thursday after a five-storey residential building in the Gulbahar area collapsed.

According to Police Surgeon Dr. Qarar Abbasi, the bodies of 14 victims have been brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while at least 17 injured have been brought to the same facility.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner of Karachi to ensure that rescue and relief operations are properly carried out in the area.

The Chief Minister also asked for a detailed report on the building construction.

(With inputs from ANI)

