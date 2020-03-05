5-storey residential building collapses in Karachi; several trapped

Image Source : PTI 5-storey residential building collapses in Karachi

A five-storey residential building in Karachi collapsed on Thursday, authorities said, adding that a number of people were suspected to be trapped under the rubble. Rescue operatives have reached the Gulbahar area and were trying to evacuate people, reports Dawn news.

Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar has directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to start immediately start rescue and relief operations in the area.

The deputy commissioner has also been directed to reach the site.