Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2020 8:39 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 32 million, including more than 987,000 fatalities. More than 23,912,990 patients are reported to have recovered. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

  • Sep 25, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to achieve soldier-like strong body

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveal yoga asanas to achieve soldier-like strong body | WATCH NOW

  • Sep 25, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in Mizoram

    Mizoram reported 26 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1786, including 1105 discharges. Active cases stand at 681

  • Sep 25, 2020 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting yesterday at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad

    Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting yesterday at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad with public representatives from the municipal areas and mayors.

  • Sep 25, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar

    Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.

  • Sep 25, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 32.4 million, death toll crosses 9.87 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 32.4 million, including more than 987,000 fatalities. More than 23,919,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,139,553
    • India 5,730,184
    • Brazil 4,627,780
    • Russia 1,122,241
    • Colombia 784,268

