Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2020 9:10 IST
  • Oct 10, 2020 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Earthquake hits Maharashtra's Palghar

    An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale occurred today at 8.27 am in Palghar, Maharashtra, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed.

  • Oct 10, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Rajasthan panchayat polls: Voting begins for last phase

    Polling for the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, covering 897 gram panchayats, began on Saturday morning amid tight security.

     

  • Oct 10, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga to cure stress, anxiety

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure stress, anxiety. | WATCH NOW

  • Oct 10, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam

    Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Chingum area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday night, officials said on Saturday. The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

    As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

    "Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in Kulgam encounter, operation is in progress," a police officer said.

  • Oct 10, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed to a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karbakh starting on Saturday. READ MORE

  • Oct 10, 2020 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Bihar: Tea seller spreads awareness about voting in elections

  • Oct 10, 2020 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 37 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@priyajais),
    Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari), Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 37 million, including more than 1,072,000 fatalities. More than 27,885,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA- 7,894,478
    India-  6,977,008
    Brazil-  5,057,190
    Russia-  1,272,238
    Colombia-  894,300

