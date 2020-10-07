Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, October 07, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2020 9:24 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 36 million, including more than 1,054,000 fatalities. More than 27,143,990 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. 

Live updates :Breaking News, October 7

  • Oct 07, 2020 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus cases in India

    India's COVID-19 tally crosses the 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,04,555 deaths

  • Oct 07, 2020 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas to cure eye problems

    Yog guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure eye problems | WATCH NOW 

  • Oct 07, 2020 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at the age of 65

    Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at the age of 65

  • Oct 07, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Two terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

    Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Sugan area of Shopian; operation still underway. 

  • Oct 07, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 35.3 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter  @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 35.3 million, including more than 1,041,000 fatalities. More than 26,614,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,406,146
    • India 6,223,519
    • Brazil 4,780,317
    • Russia 1,167,805
    • Colombia 824,042

