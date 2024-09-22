Biden lends support to India's permanent membership in UNSC, lauds PM Modi's historic trip to Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) PM Modi with US President Joe Biden at the latter's home in Delaware.

PM Modi US visit: US President Joe Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delaware on Saturday, where the leaders affirmed that the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership is decisively delivering on an ambitious agenda that serves the global good, according to a statement by the White House. Biden, 81, expressed immense appreciation for India's leadership on the world stage, particularly PM Modi's leadership in the G20 and the Global South.

The US President lauded Modi's commitment to strengthen the Quad to ensure a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, said the White House. He said India is at the forefront of efforts to seek solutions to the most pressing challenges, from supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the devastating consequences of conflicts around the world.

Biden also praised PM Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector, and on the importance of international law, including the UN charter. The Leaders reaffirmed their support for the freedom of navigation and the protection of commerce.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," Biden said on X after the meeting.

Biden supports India's permanent membership in UN Security Council

Additionally, Biden shared with the Indian PM that the US supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India’s important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council. The leaders also voiced their view that a closer US-India partnership is vital to the success of efforts to build a cleaner, inclusive, more secure, and more prosperous future for the planet.

The two leaders also applauded the success of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in deepening and expanding strategic cooperation across key technology sectors, including space, semiconductors, and advanced telecommunications. They also committed to enhancing regular engagements to improve the momentum of collaboration in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology, and clean energy.

The two leaders also hailed a watershed arrangement to establish a new semiconductor fabrication plant focused on advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics for national security, next-generation telecommunications, and green energy applications. They also welcomed the launch of a new US-India Advanced Materials R&D Forum to expand collaboration between American and Indian universities, national laboratories, and private sector researchers.

Biden welcomes India's procurement of MQ-9B aircraft

The 81-year-old President also welcomed the progress towards India concluding procurement of 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment, which will enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains. They also welcomed the remarkable progress under the US-India Defense Industrial Cooperation Roadmap.

Biden and Modi also welcomed the US-India Roadmap to Build Safe and Secure Global Clean Energy Supply Chains, which launched a new initiative to accelerate the expansion of safe and secure clean energy supply chains through US and Indian manufacturing of clean energy technologies and components. They also highlighted additional cooperation towards artificial intelligence, quantum, and other critical technology areas.

Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to deepen their military partnership and interoperability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. The two leaders were expected to discuss a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China.

Modi thanks Biden for 'fruitful' talks

PM Modi later thanked Biden for hosting him in Delaware. "Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting," he said. The Indian PM conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership.

He also emphasised that India and the US today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that covers all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, the convergence of interests and vibrant people-to-people ties. They expressed confidence in the strength and continuing resilience of the relationship and their belief in its significance for all areas of human endeavour between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian leader received an enthusiastic welcome from a large group of Indian diaspora at the Philadelphia International Airport. Modi greeted the group of people dressed in their traditional wear with many of them holding the Indian tri-colour. He walked along the fenced area, signed autographs for some of them and shook hands with some others. He also witnessed a garba performance by enthusiastic Indians at the Hotel du Pont in Delaware.

