PM Modi's strong message in US: 'Quad is here to stay, we are not against anyone'

Delaware: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message at the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware - asserting that "Quad is here to stay". The Indian PM highlighted ongoing tensions and conflicts across the world and said the Quad is working on the basis of shared democratic values, in the presence of US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japan PM Fumio Kishida.

"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the QUAD's working together on the basis of shared democratic values ​​is very important for the entire humanity," he said at the high-level summit. PM Modi asserted that the Quad was not against anyone and it supported "rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues."

"Our message is clear- the QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement," he said. Modi further said free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region is the Quad's shared priority and shared commitment. He also highlighted several positive and inclusive initiatives taken in areas like health, security, critical, emerging technologies, climate change and capacity building.

India to host Quad Summit in 2025

PM Modi also said India would be happy to host the next Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025. This year's Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in India, but the venue was shifted to the US after looking at the schedule of the four leaders. This will be a farewell summit for both Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they near the end of their terms in office.

"We are democracies who know how to get things done. That's why within the first days of my presidency I reached out to each of you, your nations to propose that we elevate Quad, making it even more consequential," said US President Joe Biden at the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time).

Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "Prime Minister Modi will be hosting us next year and I look forward to that as well... Through the Quad our four countries collaborate and we coordinate on the issues facing our communities but the region as a whole. Through the Quad, we leverage our significant resources and expertise to contribute in meaningful ways to dealing with challenges facing countries in the region."

PM Modi's meeting with Joe Biden

The summit came after Biden and PM Modi held bilateral talks in Delaware, after which the President said the relations between India and the US were stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history. After PM Modi arrived at Biden's home, he was warmly greeted with a hug by the US President.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," Biden said on X after the meeting.

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

Modi, who is here as part of his three-day visit to the United States, will address a community event of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island on Sunday. About 4.4 million Indian Americans/Indian-origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US. He will also be attending a business roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

From Wilmington, the Prime Minister will travel to New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations on September 23. The theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. A Pact for the Future, with its two annexes, Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations, will be the outcome document of the SoTF.