Barak Magen: Israel’s 'Lightning Shield' makes explosive combat debut against Iran Amidst conflict with Iran, Israel deploys a brand new and highly effective Barak Magen defence system. Let us know what Barak Magen's defence system is.

New Delhi:

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Israel deployed for the first time its new advanced aerial defence system. The new defence system intercepted eight Iranian drones above the Mediterranean on June 16, Monday, in its first ever use.

What is Barak Magen?

Barak Magen is one of the most advanced aerial defence systems in the world, designed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) specifically for naval warfare and to counter a wide spectrum of threats, including drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic projectiles.

It was also in part developed through the Barak-8 missile program, a joint Indian and Israeli program.

Barak Magen means 'lightning shield' in Hebrew, and as its name entails, the program is designed to offer a lightning-fast response to aerial threats coming from the sea, complementing the Iron Dome defence system on land.

Barak Magen defence system.

How does Barak Magen work, and what are its capabilities?

Barak Magen is a multi-layered system, combining a long-range interceptor capable of neutralising threats up to 150 km from it, the L/M-2248 MF-STAR radar and electro-optical sensors capable of very precise 360-degree detection, and a modular architecture allowing it to be placed on multiple naval platforms.

The Barak Magen system is currently installed on Sa'ar 6-class warships.

Geopolitical impacts of Barak Magen

Barak Magen's objective is to ensure the protection of Israel's territorial waters and its strategic infrastructures, notably of the Mediterranean offshore gas fields of Leviathan and Tamar, guaranteeing Israel’s energetic independence.

India played a major role in the development of this system, the Barak-8 missiles it uses having been co-developed by both countries.

Now India benefits from Israeli experience in order to deploy similar defence systems on its own warships.

This project could lead to further military cooperation between the two countries and, according to experts, also between Israel and other Asian powers amidst rising tension in the Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ: US intel counters Israel's claim, says Iran 3 years away from nuclear weapon, not months: Report