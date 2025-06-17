US intel counters Israel's claim, says Iran 3 years away from nuclear weapon, not months: Report Israel cited this looming threat as the primary justification for launching its ongoing military campaign, code-named 'Rising Lion,' aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure. However, the fresh US assessment highlights the growing strategic divide between the allies.

Washington:

New intelligence assessments from the United States reveal a significant divergence in how Washington and Tel Aviv perceive the immediacy of the Iranian nuclear threat. According to US officials, Iran is estimated to be at least three years away from acquiring the capability to produce a nuclear weapon -- contradicting Israel's claim that Tehran was just months away from assembling one, as per a report by CNN.

Israel cited this looming threat as the primary justification for launching its ongoing military campaign, code-named 'Rising Lion,' aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear infrastructure. However, the fresh US assessment highlights the growing strategic divide between the allies, even as both remain committed to preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

Notably, this divergence may also explain why the US has yet to directly engage in Israel's offensive, despite President Donald Trump's firm stance that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon." While the US continues to offer diplomatic and logistical support, it has so far stopped short of joining the air campaign.

Israel claims free rein over Iranian skies

As per reports, the Israelis say their offensive has eviscerated Iran's air defences and they can now strike targets across the country at will. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli bombardment will continue until Iran's nuclear programme and ballistic missiles are destroyed. So far, Israel has targeted multiple Iranian nuclear programme sites but has not been able to destroy Iran's Fordo uranium enrichment facility.

The site is buried deep underground, and to eliminate it, Israel may need the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, which uses its weight and sheer kinetic force to reach deeply buried targets and then explode. But Israel does not have the munition or the bomber needed to deliver it — the penetrator is currently delivered by the B-2 stealth bomber. Israel's own defences remain largely intact in the face of Iran's retaliatory strikes, but some of Tehran's missiles are getting through and having a deadly impact.

Over 220 people killed so far

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered the fifth day on Tuesday, with both sides trading missile strikes. As per reports, civilians in key areas face waves of attacks. At least 225 people have been killed in Iran since the hostilities started, while 24 people have been killed in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Iran of intending to have a forever war and blamed it for bringing Israel to the "brink of nuclear war."

