Bangladesh says 'awaiting India's response' on Sheikh Hasina's extradition request Sheikh Hasina was awarded death penalty for ‘crimes against humanity’ in connection with the July–August 2024 violence. Bangladesh formally approached India last week, requesting the extradition of Hasina following her conviction.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh on Wednesday said India is yet to respond over Dhaka’s request to extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina after she was awarded the death penalty for ‘crimes against humanity’ in connection with the July–August 2024 violence.

Seeking India’s response, Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain said they expect New Delhi to address the issue as the “situation is different now” with the judicial process completed and the former premier convicted.

Bangladesh writes to India seeking Hasina’s extradition

Notably, Bangladesh formally approached India last week, requesting the extradition of Hasina following her conviction. In its communication to New Delhi, the Bangladeshi Ministry of External Affairs cited the bilateral extradition treaty between the two countries, emphasising that India has a “binding duty” under the agreement to facilitate the return of the “fugitive accused.”

“Today's verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal has found absconding convicts Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal guilty of the heinous crimes and sentenced them to death. Providing shelter to these convicts, who have been sentenced for crimes against humanity, will be considered an extremely unfriendly act and an affront to justice by any country,” the letter from the foreign ministry of Bangladesh read.

“We call upon the government of India to immediately deport and hand over these two individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities. The extradition treaty existing between the two countries makes this an essential and binding duty for India,” it added.

India’s response over extradition request

Responding to the development, India said the cognisance of the issue had been taken and New Delhi will constructively engage with Dhaka to serve the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

"India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains commited to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," the statement read.

