Bangladesh again urges India to extradite Sheikh Hasina amid death sentence: What we know so far

Amid rising protests in Dhaka, the government of Bangladesh has one again written a letter to India seeking the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after she was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

Bangladesh urges India to extradite Hasina

In a statement, the interim government in Bangladesh said it has asked India to extradite the 78-year-old leader who fled the country and has been in hiding in India since her autocratic rule was overthrown in August 2024.

“The letter was sent the day before yesterday (Friday),” the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported, quoting foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain as saying without elaboration.

Protesters demands Hasina’s extradition from India

The development comes after the streets of Dhaka in Bangladesh were filled with protesters on Saturday, with demonstrations spreading to several other cities. Thousands of people took to the streets demanding that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be brought to the country and executed following a court ruling.

Notably, Sheikh Hasina was on November 17 sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for alleged killings during the 2024 student protests. Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also received a similar sentence for crimes against humanity.

The third accused in the case, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who faced the trial in person was handed a five-year jail term as he appeared as an “approver” or state witness.

Hasina’s Awami League government was toppled in a student-led violent protest termed as the ‘July Uprising’ on August 5 last year.

Three days later, Nobel Laureate Yunus flew from Paris at the call of the protesting students to assume the charge of the interim government as its chief adviser.

Hasina and the two others were accused of adopting brutal means to tame the protestors while a UN rights office report said about 1,400 people were killed in between July 15 and August 15 last year.

Bangladesh earlier sought India’s help to extradite Hasina

The interim government had in December last year sent a diplomatic note verbal seeking Hasina’s extradition when India just acknowledged its receipt with no further comment.

However, hours after the ICT-BD verdict was delivered last week, the External Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying “India has noted the verdict announced by the ‘International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh’ concerning former prime minister Sheikh Hasina”.

