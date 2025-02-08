As Trump threatens to 'take over' Gaza, Iran's supreme leader Khamenei meets Hamas top brass

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Khamenei meets Hamas leaders: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met top Hamas leaders on Saturday as he congratulated the militant group for 'defeating the Zionist regime, and in fact, America" and not allowing them to reach any of their goals. Khamenei, who met the deputy chairman of Hamas' Political Bureau, and Muhammad Ismail Darwish, also thanked the Hamas officials who negotiated the ceasefire agreement with Israel, IRNA reported.

Hamas releases Israeli hostages

The meeting comes as Hamas released three Israeli hostages earlier today, while Israel freed 183 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has been credited for pausing the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas militants released three Israeli hostages, Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34, after asking them to make public statements. After that, they were handed over to the Red Cross. These civilians, who were abducted during the October 7 attack in 2023, were among about 250 people who were captured by Hamas and taken into captivity.

Trump suggests to 'take over' Gaza

Notably, the meeting of Iran's supreme leader with Hamas representatives gains prominence as it comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's proposal that the United States plans to "take over" the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents.

The suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump said, "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too", adding, "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings; level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs."

Trump even hinted at sending the US military to Gaza, as he said that the US would “do what is necessary”, laying out the plans to take over the area as he suggested that he would visit the territory.

There should not be negotiations with America: Khamenei

On Friday, Khamenei said that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honourable” after Trump suggested potential nuclear talks with Tehran. The supreme leader also suggested that “there should be no negotiations with such a government,” but stopped short of issuing a direct order not to engage with Washington.

