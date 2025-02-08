Gaza ceasefire updates: Israel releases Palestinian prisoners as Hamas frees 3 Israeli hostages

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hamas with Israeli hostages

Gaza ceasefire updates: Israel on Saturday began releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners after Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages. The development is the latest exchange under the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. News agency AP says its reporters saw a bus carrying a few dozen Palestinian prisoners heading to a meeting point where their families, friends and well-wishers were waiting.

Hamas releases Israeli hostages

Earlier, Hamas-led militants released three more hostages, who were Israeli civilian men. The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross. Israel confirmed that it received three Israeli hostages. The hostages, who were in 16 months of captivity, will be taken for medical treatment and to be reunited with their relatives after 16 months in captivity.

The three hostages — Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34 — appeared very gaunt and pale as armed Hamas fighters led them from a white van onto a stage set up in the town of Deir al-Balah, AP reports.

Israeli hostages made to issue public statement

They were taken into captivity following the October 7 attack launched by Hamas. Before releasing the Israeli hostages, Hamas fighters pointed a microphone at each of the three in turn, and they were asked to make a public statement before being handed over to waiting Red Cross officials.

This was the fifth swap of hostages for prisoners since the ceasefire began on January 19. Before the current swap of hostages between Israel and Hamas, 18 hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners had been freed.

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

(With inputs from AP)

