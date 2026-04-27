Anwar Gargash, UAE President's advisor, says Iran acts like superpower even without nuclear weapons

Dubai:

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, on Monday stated that Iran is acting like a superpower even without nuclear weapons. He went on to add that the recent Iranian aggression was severe, deliberate, and calculated, reflecting prior planning rather than a momentary escalation. Furthermore, he stressed that its scale and execution confirm that this was not an isolated decision, but a strategic move carried out despite sustained Gulf efforts to de-escalate and avoid confrontation, including a unified position not to facilitate any action against Iran.

Escalation from Iran is unprecedented in both scale and impact: Gargash

Gargash also described the escalation from Iran as a decisive turning point for the region, unprecedented in both scale and impact, marking a clear break from previous patterns of engagement.

Gargash added that while Gulf states had long pursued policies of containment, recent developments in the Middle East have exposed the limits of that approach and reinforced the seriousness of the threat posed by Iran.

He said this during a panel discussion titled “Re-evaluating Alliances in Times of Tension” at the Gulf Creators event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.

Gargash said GCC cohesion during recent escalation fell to one of its lowest levels

During the event, Gargash said GCC cohesion during the recent escalation fell to one of its lowest levels, particularly when compared to previous crises, despite the scale of the threat and the urgency of coordinated action.

He went on to say that the escalation has exposed deeper structural challenges, including fragmentation in Arab national security and diverging regional priorities. It has also underscored the continued importance of strategic alliances, particularly the role of the United States in supporting regional stability and protecting shared interests.

Also Read:

Iran sends new proposal to US, offers deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz and end the war: Report