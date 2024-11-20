Anmol Bishnoi extradition: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother detained in US, verification process underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gangster Anmol Bishnoi detained in US

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is wanted in several high-profile cases, including the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained in the US. He is currently being held in Iowa, and the FBI is verifying his identity and coordinating with Indian authorities for extradition. Bishnoi is linked to 18 criminal cases and has abscond using fake documents.

Detention and verification process

Anmol Bishnoi is currently being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Iowa. The FBI is conducting voice samples and DNA testing to confirm the identity. His arrest follows an earlier confirmation of his presence in the US by American authorities.

Criminal charges

Bishnoi, who is under Interpol's red notice, is involved in several cases, including the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique and the shooting near Salman Khan's residence and has also been accused of abetting attackers in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Escape and life abroad

Bishnoi fled India in April 2022 on a forged passport under the alias Bhanu. He is believed to be living in California with Goldie Brar and other associates.

Indian authorities push for extradition

The Mumbai Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are actively pursuing his extradition, and court proceedings and negotiations with the Ministry of External Affairs are already underway. Bishnoi has 18 cases registered on his criminal record, confirming his role in organised crime.

NIA’s efforts and charges

Anmol features in two 2022 NIA chargesheets for conspiring and attacking celebrities. The department has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on his arrest.

