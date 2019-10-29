Tunnel in which Baghdadi died had library, religious books: ISIS chief's companion

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s companion, who is currently under detention by Iraqi intelligence has described the last days of the world's most wanted terrorist. Identified as Mohammed Ali Sajet, the companion of Baghdadi told Al Arabiya that the ISIS chief died by detonating a suicide vest. The same was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Baghdadi had run into a “dead-end tunnel” being pursued by US troops, reports said.

According to what Sajet said, al-Baghdadi did not expect the raid to happen as he took “high-security measures". His hiding tactics were “excellent”, he said.

“He was in an eight-meter long underground tunnel with a width of five to six meters. It had a library, religious books, and the Quran, the hiding situation was good,” Sajet added.

However, the ISIS leader’s companion and his wife’s brother-in-law also said that his security status was “deteriorating” in the last time they met.

Baghdadi wanted to change his location, which was on the Syrian-Iraqi border, but “didn’t know how", they added.

Asked about the self-proclaimed caliphate, Sajet said that ISIS top leaders, including himself, would burry dollars, gold, and silver in the desert, adding that $25 million were lost in al-Anbar desert and were later found by shepherds.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump had said that the US personnel were incredible.

“US personnel were incredible, I got to watch much of it. No personnel were lost in the operation,” said Trump.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. The compound had been cleared by this time.”

