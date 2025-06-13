Ahmedabad plane crash: US Federal Aviation Administration ready to join probe into Boeing aircraft accident The doomed Air India aircraft was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. At least 297 people have been killed in the tragedy, including 241 people onboard.

Washington:

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) following the crash of Air India Flight AI171, which went down just minuted after taking off from the Ahmedabad Airport. The flight was bound for the London Gatwick Airport.

In an official statement, the FAA said, "The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday (June 12).”

While details remain limited, Indian authorities are expected to lead the investigation, following international aviation protocols. The FAA clarified, “When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official U.S. representative and the FAA provides technical support.”

The agency further stated that it is prepared to respond without delay. “We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB,” it added.

As of now, Indian aviation regulators have not released an official statement on the cause or nature of the crash involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Ahmedabad plane crash

One of the worst aviation tragedies in recent Indian history, the crash occurred minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm.

Flight AI171 issued a ‘Mayday’ distress signal shortly after departure before crashing into the BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital complex in the Meghaninagar area. The aircraft was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with over 8,200 flight hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. The disaster likely claimed the lives of nearly all 242 people on board.

Authorities including the Gujarat Police are now searching for the doomed Air India flight's black box to ascertain the reason behind the deadly crash and what could've happened during the moments leading to it.

On Friday, the Gujarat ATS personnel recovered the digital video recorder (DVR) from the wreckage and sent it for forensic examination.

PM Modi visited the crash site earlier in the day and also met those injured in the crash. Later, he held a review meeting at the Ahmedabad airport with concerned high-level officials.