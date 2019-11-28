Afghanistan likely to extradite 13 Indian ISIS fighters

Afghanistan is likely to hand over 13 Indian ISIS fighters who had surrendered to the Afghan National Army among over 600 Islamic State terrorists, a few weeks ago. According to The Economic Times, the Kabul administration's decision came after India and Afghanistan exchanged instruments of ratification of extradition treaty to jointly combat crime and terrorism, on November 25.

India and Afghanistan had decided to sign the bilateral extradition treaty during Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani's visit to New Delhi on October 14, 2016.

The Indian ISIS fighters will be handed over after due processes. An Afghan official told ET that hundreds of Islamic State fighters had surrendered after separate operations by government forces over the past few weeks.

According to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar provincial governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel, 243 ISIS fighters along with 400 of their family members had surrendered in the past two weeks. Eighty-two fighters accompanied by 51 women and 96 children extradite their weapons and surrendered in the Achin district of Nangarhar, last Thursday.

Earlier, around 300 ISIS members, including women and children, had surrendered to the Afghan Special Forces in Nangarhar.

On the other hand, the US defence ministry said there were fewer than 2,000 ISIS fighters in Afghanistan in July. While the United Nations said there were between 2,500 and 4,000 fighters in that country.

