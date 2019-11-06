Kidnapped by terrorists, sold as sex slave: Yazidi girl recounts ISIS captivity horror

Image Source : AP PHOTO Yazidi girl recalls ISIS terror

Narrating her ordeal, a 13-year-old Yazidi girl on Tuesday revealed that she was kidnapped by ISIS terrorists and was later sold multiple times as a sex slave. Identified as Iman Abdullah, the girl said she was later rescued and was reunited with her family. Yazidi is a minority community in Iraq that suffered untold brutalities at the hands of ISIS terrorists.

Abdullah spoke to the media after she was felicitated with Harmony Foundation's annual Mother Teresa Award last week.

"ISIS not only made Yazidi girls sex slaves. They also converted us to Islam. We suffered physically and psychologically," said Abdullah.

The minor Yazidi girl was accompanied by Hussein Al Qaidi, director, Office of the Rescue of Yazidis, and an interpreter.

After ISIS forces invaded Sinjar, the Iraqi town and home to Yazidis, in 2014, the US military allied with Kurdish forces to fight ISIS. The terrorists were forced to retreat and many were imprisoned.

In October 2019, US President Donald Trump had announced the withdrawal of the US military from northern Syria, leaving Kurdish forces to fight their own battles.

"We feel betrayed. With US withdrawing forces, Turkish attacks on Kurdish forces have increased. Kurdish forces have released ISIS terrorists who were under Kurdish military detention. We fear released ISIS terrorists may attack Yazidis again," said Al Qaidi.

