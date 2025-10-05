51 dead in Nepal floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains | 10 points At least 51 people have died in eastern Nepal due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains. Rescue teams are active amid ongoing disruptions, while authorities impose travel restrictions and issue warnings in affected regions.

New Delhi:

Heavy monsoon downpours have caused widespread destruction across eastern Nepal, triggering landslides and floods that have claimed the lives of at least 51 people. The Armed Police Force (APF) and disaster authorities continue rescue operations as several individuals remain missing. The monsoon remains active in multiple provinces, disrupting daily life and transportation.

Nepal situation explained in 10 key points:

Death toll rises to 51: At least 51 people have died in various incidents caused by landslides and floods since the heavy rains began last night, according to the Armed Police Force spokesperson Kalidas Dhaubaji. Ilam district hardest hit: 37 fatalities were reported in Ilam district of Koshi province, with deaths spread across multiple municipalities including Deumai, Maijogmai, and Ilam municipality itself. Other affected districts: Two deaths in Udayapur, one in Panchathar, three in Rautahat (due to lightning), two in Khotang, and six in Panchthar due to road accidents caused by rainfall damage. Missing persons: Four people went missing after being swept away by swollen rivers in Langtang Conservation Area, Rasuwa district. Additional individuals remain missing in Ilam, Bara, and Kathmandu districts. Trekking group in peril: Four members of a 16-person trekking expedition in Langtang are unaccounted for amid the heavy rains. Active rescue efforts: Nepal Army, Police, and Armed Police Force are actively engaged in rescue operations, including airlifting four survivors from Ilam district to hospitals. Monsoon active in five provinces: Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces continue to experience active monsoon rains, worsening conditions. Travel restrictions and road clearances: Vehicle movement was restricted in Kathmandu for safety, but some travel has resumed with precautions after road clearances and improving weather. Flight disruptions: Domestic flights at Tribhuvan International Airport have been suspended until further notice due to unsafe weather conditions. International aid offered: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and pledged support, emphasizing India’s readiness to assist Nepal during this crisis.

What happens next?

Authorities continue to monitor weather patterns and have issued red alerts for flood-prone areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid travel on risky roads, and follow official advisories. Rescue and relief operations are expected to intensify as the monsoon progresses.