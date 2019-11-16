241 IS terror group members surrender in Afghanistan

Image Source : PTI A total of 241 members of the Islamic State (IS) terror group have surrendered to the Afghanistan government in Nangarhar province, a military statement said on Saturday(Representational)

A total of 241 members of the Islamic State (IS) terror group have surrendered to the Afghanistan government in Nangarhar province, a military statement said on Saturday. "A total of 241 IS members and loyalists -- 71 men, 63 women and 107 children -- have surrendered to local authorities in Achin and Mohman Dara districts over the past three days," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

This is the largest number of members affiliated with the IS outfit to lay down arms and surrender to security forces in eastern Afghanistan over the past couple of years, officials said. The IS group, which is active in Nangarhar and the neighbouring Kunar and Nuristan provinces, was yet to make comment on the report.

