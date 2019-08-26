Watch aerial view of destruction caused by fires as Amazon rainforest burns at record rate | Video

Image Source : NASA Watch areal view of destruction caused by fires as Amazon rainforest burns at record rate | Video

Aerial images captured by Greenpeace show how fires continued to sweep across the Brazilian Amazon region over the weekend.

The video shows multiple areas covered in smoke and fire on Saturday.

Brazilian government satellite monitors have recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year — with more than half of those coming this month alone.

Experts say most of the fires are set by farmers or ranchers clearing existing farmland.

But the same monitoring agency has reported a sharp increase in deforestation this year as well.

The blazes have sparked anti-government protests in Brazil and became a pressing issue for leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

Backed by military aircraft, tens of thousands of Brazilian troops on Saturday deployed in the Amazon to fight the fires.

President Jair Bolsonaro also tried to temper global concern, saying that previously deforested areas had burned and that intact rainforest was spared.

The Brazilian military operations came after widespread criticism of Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis.

Meanwhile on Sunday, a firefighters from the National Force were preparing to board a plane on their way to Rondonia State to combat the fires.

Fires are common in Brazil in the annual dry season, but they are much more widespread this year.