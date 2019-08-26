Monday, August 26, 2019
     
  Trump says Modi speaks good English, but... | Watch Video

Trump joked when Prime Minister Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy.

London Updated on: August 26, 2019 18:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks very good English, but he just doesn't want to talk, US President Donald Trump said jokingly on Monday before the two leaders met for formal talks on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.
 
The two leaders held 40-minute discussions in Biarritz, the French town which is hosting the meeting of the world's most industrialised nations.
 
 
 
The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and spoke to the media. Modi answered questions posed by reporters in Hindi. 
 
"He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk," Trump joked when Prime Minister Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy. 
 
 
The two leaders also held each other's hand while everybody present in the room burst into laughter.
 
 
 
WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump on sideline of G7 Summit

