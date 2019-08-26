Trump says Modi speaks good English, but... | Watch Video

Excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! We had useful discussions on bilateral matters. We agreed to address trade issues for mutual benefit soon. Looking forward to expand cooperation as large democracies for the benefit of our citizens and global peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/xfZgbP8yZB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2019
Just wrapped up a great meeting with my friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India at the #G7Summit in Biarritz, France! pic.twitter.com/q0NOnEcjFO— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019
#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk" pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019