Image Source : AP Trump says Modi speaks good English, but... | Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks very good English, but he just doesn't want to talk, US President Donald Trump said jokingly on Monday before the two leaders met for formal talks on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

The two leaders held 40-minute discussions in Biarritz, the French town which is hosting the meeting of the world's most industrialised nations.

Excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! We had useful discussions on bilateral matters. We agreed to address trade issues for mutual benefit soon. Looking forward to expand cooperation as large democracies for the benefit of our citizens and global peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/xfZgbP8yZB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2019

Just wrapped up a great meeting with my friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India at the #G7Summit in Biarritz, France! pic.twitter.com/q0NOnEcjFO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

The two leaders exchanged a warm handshake and spoke to the media. Modi answered questions posed by reporters in Hindi.

"He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk," Trump joked when Prime Minister Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy.

#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, "He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn't want to talk" pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

The two leaders also held each other's hand while everybody present in the room burst into laughter.

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump on sideline of G7 Summit