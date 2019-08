Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Five persons were killed and six others were injured in a remote-controlled blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

Unidentified miscreants targeted the double cabin vehicle of a local peace committee head in the mountainous Upper Dir district, police said. While five persons died, the six injured were shifted to a district headquarter hospital.

Officials are yet to ascertain whether the peace committee head died in the incident.

ALSO READ | Indian Army blasts Pakistani post after ceasefire violation in Rajouri, 1 Indian soldier martyred