Image Source : AP/PTI 42 people killed in heavy monsoon rains in Karachi

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan's biggest metropolis Karachi, killing at least 42 people and triggering flash floods in several parts of the city, officials said on Wednesday.

In the second monsoon spell, incessant rains have been lashing the city since Saturday, claiming at least 24 lives with 46 others injured in rain-related accidents, police officials said.

According to government officials, a total of 28 people have died in the southern Sindh province since Saturday. At least 42 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since the monsoon rains started in the last week of July, they said.

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar told the media on Tuesday that the rains had wreaked havoc in the city. "We are moving to file FIRs with the police on behalf of victims who were killed due to electrocution incidents in the city," he said.

Akhtar said the Karachi Electric (KE), which provided the power supply to the city, were directly responsible for the electrocution because of their faulty system.

Three friends were electrocuted after touching an electric pole two days ago in Karachi Defence Housing Authority. An official of the Edhi welfare trust said four brothers died after inhaling diesel fumes from a generator.

Power breakdowns - some even lasting for more than 24 hours in some areas - have affected most parts of Karachi. The flooding caused by overflowing drains has added to people's misery.

The heavy rains which continued on Sunday and Monday also made it difficult for people to sacrifice animals in the open on Eid ul Azha on Monday. The met office has warned of more heavy to moderate rain in the city from Thursday with thunderstorms entering Sindh from Rajasthan. The met office has recorded over 158-mm of rainfall in Karachi and at some places even as high as 200-mm.

