Pakistan armed forced prepared to tackle misadventures by India: Imran Khan

The armed forces in Pakistan are fully prepared to tackle any misadventures by India, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday. The statement by Khan came while he was addressing the crowd as the country observed "Kashmir Hour" to express "solidarity" with the Kashmiri people.

Weeks after the Indian government had abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Friday observed "Kashmir Hour".

The main event was held at Islamabad's Constitution Avenue where PM Imran Khan delivered an address.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would give a "befitting response" if India attempted to launch a "false flag operation" in Kashmir.

"There are reports that India might resort to an operation to divert international attention from the situation in KashmirThe Pakistan Army is fully prepared to thwart any external aggression," he said.

"Today, all of Pakistan, wherever there are Pakistanis, whether they are our students, or shopkeepers or labourers, all of us are standing with the Kashmiris," Khan said.

"The Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. Approximately eight million Kashmiris for the last four weeks have been locked under curfew," Imran Khan said.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan also said the purpose of observing the nationwide protest was to apprise the Kashmiris that Pakistan shared their "grief and pain" and "fully stand by them".

"We will stand with them till the last breath," he said.

Imran Khan also said the world should realise that a clash between the two nuclear-armed countries might result in a loss to the whole world.

On August 5 this year, the Central government had revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, that provided special status to the people of the state. The decision also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

