Amid war cries, gold price in Imran Khan's Pakistan hits record high of Rs 90,000

Amid Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's war threat against India after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Gold price has reached a record high of Rs 90,000 per tola (just above 10 gram) in Pakistan on Friday.
Gold rates in several cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar reached record high, according to UrduPoint.
While the gold price in the international market has increased by $15 per ounce and was trading at $1,545 against the last closing price of $1,530, said an IANS report.
According to the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price for 24-karat gold jumped by Rs 900 and reached Rs 90,000 per tola on Friday. The trade war between China and the United States of America has hugely impacted the world economy, the All Pakistan Sarafa Association said.
Below is the table providing latest gold rates for several cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat (dated 30 Aug, 2019 as per UrduPoint).
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Karachi
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Lahore
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Islamabad
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Peshawar
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Quetta
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
|Sialkot
|Rs 77,160
|Rs 90,000
|Rs 70,730
Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan, who has been threatening of wars had admitted to no support from the international community on Kashmir issue. Addressing the 'Kashmir Hour' rally outside the PM Secretariat in Islamabad, Khan said that the "international community remains silent when Muslims are being oppressed".
"The whole world is watching what is taking place in Kashmir. I want to tell you that if Kashmiris were not Muslims, the entire world would have stood with them," Khan said at the event.
Khan yet again blew the trumpet of a nuclear threat.
“I want to tell Modi that our Army is ready for anything they do in Kashmir. The world should know that when two nuclear countries face-off, the whole world will be harmed," he said.ALSO READ | 'Speaking truth in Pakistan is becoming an issue', Najam Sethi slams Imran Khan for shutting down TV show
