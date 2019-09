Rooting for Team India: Jeff Bezos wishes luck ahead of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing

World's richest man and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has wished luck to India in its endeavour to land on the moon.

In his tweet Bezos said: Rooting for team India. Good luck, India!

Chandrayaan-2's moon lander 'Vikram' will land on the moon at 0153 hours making India only the fourth country to land on the moon.

Ahead of the historic landing, the world has its eyes set on India.