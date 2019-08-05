Jazeera Airways to provide connectivity to Delhi-Kuwait pax on London flight

Image Source : AP IMAGES Jazeera Airways to provide connectivity to Delhi-Kuwait pax

Low-cost Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways announced on Monday it plans to launch a direct daily flight to London's Gatwick airport from Kuwait with an Airbus A320 neo plane, starting 27, which will provide connectivity to its passengers from Delhi as well.

The new air service to the UK from Kuwait, the first time in last 55 years, will offer good connectivity to London to the Indian passengers as well flying on its Delhi-Kuwait flight on Saturdays, Jazeera Airways said in a release.

Promoted by Kuwait's Marwan Marzouk Boodai group, the Gulf country's first private airline flies to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Hyderabad, among other international destinations from its hub at Kuwait International Airport in Al Farwaniyah Governorate.

Jazeera Airways continues to expand its services in 2019 and as part of this announces London as its first new destination of the year. This is a first for a middle-east based budget carrier to fly long-haul, using its new A320neo aircraft," said Jazeera Airways, chairman, Marwan Boodai in a release.

"We are providing our passengers with one of the most popular destinations from Kuwait and the region and we expect high demand for the route," he added.

The new service will be operated from South terminal of the London Gatwick airport which has convenient access to the Gatwick Express train connecting directly to central London, the release said.

"We are delighted to offer another option to London to our passengers from India. Our London route is a milestone for Jazeera Airways as we expand our network further, bringing more choice to travellers to and from India, connecting them to Kuwait and other cities in the Middle East and Europe that

are served within our network," said Rohit Ramchandran, chief executive officer, Jazeera Airways.

