Imran Khan not acting independently: Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf slams government

Former Pakistan President and army chief Pervez Musharraf has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for not acting independently.

"Imran Khan is not acting independently as a Prime Minister of Pakistan. It seems like Nawaz Sharif is still dictating the public policy in Pakistan," said Musharraf as he spoke with a Pakistani news channel.

"Pakistan faces an existential threat from all around. Our very existence is at stake. We are currently facing internal issues, domestic issues, regional issues, international issues. Pakistan needs a 'superior man' to lift the country from this turmoil," he said.

Quashing the popular perception that the Islamic world always stands with Pakistan against India, Musharraf said that countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE are now leaning in favour of India.

"Pakistan will get no help from the UAE or Saudi Arabia. UAE used to be our brother, now it is leaning towards India. We need to sort out our foreign policy," he said.

Both UAE and Saudi Arabia have conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their highest civilian awards during his time as PM.

Pervez Musharraf served as the Pakistan Army Chief from 1999 to 2007. He was the main architect of the Kargil war of 1999 in which Pakistani Army suffered a humiliating defeat by the Indian Army. After the war Musharraf had a fallout with the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He later carried out a coup overthrowing the Nawaz Sharif government imposing martial law in Pakistan. Musharraf then served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 till 2007.

In 2008, he resigned from his post after he faced imminent impeachment by the courts.

Musharraf who is currently living in exile in London faces several cases in the Pakistani courts. In the last few years, he has spoken of returning to Pakistan several times only to backtrack later.

