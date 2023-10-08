CM Adityanath offers prayers at Sundar Nath cave in Uttarakhand's Badrinath | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB CM Adityanath at Sundar Nath cave temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited the Sundar Nath cave in Uttarakhand's Badrinath and offered prayers. He offered prayers and interacted with the authorities. CM Adityanath participated in the temple rituals. The CM is expected to visit the holy Kedarnath temple located in Rudraprayag district today (October 8).

Just a day earlier, CM Yogi attended the Shayan Aarti of Badrinath Dham late in the evening, had 'darshan', and worshipped as per the rituals.

He had also visited Mana, the first village in India. Apart from this, he also went to the Ghastauli post near the China border at an altitude of 13,200 feet, where he met the deployed ITBP personnel, inquired about their well-being, and encouraged them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been on a three-day tour of Uttarakhand since Friday to attend the meeting of the Central Regional Council. On Saturday, the CM participated in the meeting of the Central Regional Council held at Narendra Nagar in Tehri. After that, he visited various areas of Uttarakhand.

CM Yogi touched and bowed to the water stream of Mother Alaknanda and offered prayers. He also inspected the Uttar Pradesh State Guest House being built in Badrinath Dham, met the construction workers here, and inquired about their well-being. The Chief Minister may also visit

