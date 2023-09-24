WATCH | Yogi Adityanath, Hardeep Puri present trophy to winners of MotoGP Grand Prix event

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Yogi Adityanath presents trophy to winner of MotoGP Grand Prix event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur handed over the trophies to the winners of the MotoGP Grand Prix event on Sunday. Earlier, they had received a warm welcome from the people present at the event.

The event took place at the Buddh International Circuit in the Greater Noida district of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking ahead of the main event, he said, "Uttar Pradesh has enormous potential for sports activities and that is why both the state government as well as the Centre are making all possible efforts to promote this sector.

He was addressing a Business Conclave before the main MotoGP race. Representatives of several major domestic and multinational companies participated in the conclave where state's MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan and Industrial, Exports Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta were also in attendance.

"The MotoGP race is a major attraction for global automobile industry. Organising this event in UP will help explore the potential in increasing investments in the state and in India. Our government will work with full commitment to explore these opportunities. On the other hand, for the development of sports and sportspersons we will get full support from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the CM said.

Organised by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the Grand Prix of India will witness 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories and feature names such as Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller and Jorge Martin.

ALSO READ | Indian MotoGP 2023: Marco Bezzecchi takes pole with all-time lap record ahead of Jorge Martin

ALSO READ | MotoGP tenders apology for not showing J-K and Ladakh as part of India during live broadcast

Latest India News