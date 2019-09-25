Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has urged all UP ministers and legislators to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a TB free India by 2025.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: September 25, 2019 11:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP lawmakers to adopt a TB patient each

UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has urged all UP ministers and legislators to adopt a TB patient each and help in achieving the target announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a TB free India by 2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also adopt a TB patient. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and other Raj Bhawan officials have already adopted a TB patient each earlier this month.

According to the Minister, the state has nearly 5.75 TB patients of which 14, 600 are in Lucknow alone. The state government has decided to provide all hospitals with CB-NAAT test machines that provide the most definitive tests for tuberculosis.

Post-adoption, each TB patient will be entitled to Rs 500 per month for a nutritious diet and the cash amount will be directly transferred to the patient's account. "I will soon adopt a patient from my constituency in Siddhartha Nagar district," the Minister said.

He said he would appreciate if the bureaucrats also join the initiative and offer to adopt a TB patient. In Varanasi's TB hospital, several doctors have already adopted patients.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHeavy rains bring Hyderabad to a standstill, more in store Next StoryTharoor: Nehru only Indian PM to be greeted by US Prez at airport  