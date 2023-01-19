'Will hang myself if charges proved': BJP leader & WFI Chief Brij Bhushan on sexual harassment allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Parliament in New Delhi.

WFI sexual harassment case: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan has denied sexual misconduct allegations against him and other federation officials after decorated wrestlers including triple Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat went public with the charges. Phogat, along with top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and 200 other female wrestlers are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Bajrang, Vinesh, Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, and CWG medallist Sumit Malik are among 30 wrestlers who have upped the ante against the wrestling federation.

Denying all the charges against him, the WFI chief termed it a well-planned conspiracy.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been in charge of the WFI for nearly a decade. The 66-year-old, who was elected unopposed as the WFI President for the third time in 2019 for a three-year term, brushed aside the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by top Indian grapplers, saying, "I will hang myself if the allegations against me are proven."

"When I came to know that wrestlers were protesting, I didn't know what the allegations were all about," Sharan told reporters.

"This is a conspiracy against me, and a big industrialist has a hand in it. When Vinesh Phogat had lost, it was me who motivated her. I will talk to the players. I am ready to face any kind of investigation. Sexual harassment never happened. If even one athlete comes forward and proves this, I will hang myself," he added.

The government has intervened in the matter and sought a response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 72 hours.

The Sports Ministry in a statement made it clear that if the WFI does not respond within the next three days, it "will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011".

Notably, the 28-year-old Vinesh also said that she faced death threats for complaining against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers are demanding change in the WFI administration and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Authority of India to take action against the WFI chief.

Speaking on the matter, Congress MP Deepender S Hooda said, "It's unfortunate that our wrestlers had to protest after they were not heard by their federation. I demand that the Government of India should take immediate action by suspending the Wrestling Federation of India. A CBI and Supreme Court-monitored probe should be conducted."

ALSO READ | Wrestlers Protest against WFI | Updates

Latest India News