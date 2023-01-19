Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia go live at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest LIVE: India's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 12:34 IST
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: India's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday and have continued their protests on Thirsday. The wrestlers were protesting against the "dictatorship" of national federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang, Vinesh, Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, and CWG medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who assembled at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday (January 18) and have been joined by several other wrestlers.

You can follow all the updates regarding the Wrestlers Protest against WFI LIVE on India TV.

