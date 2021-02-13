Wrestling coach Sukhwinder, main accused in murder of 5 people in Rohtak, arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Wrestling coach Sukhwinder, accused in murder case of 5 people, arrested.

The Delhi and Haryana Police in a joint operation on Saturday arrested wrestling coach Sukhwinder in the Rohtak murder case. Sukhwinder has been accused in a murder case of 5 people.

On Friday, 5 people were shot dead and two, including a child, were grievously injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue in Haryana's Rohtak town, the police said on Saturday. The dead included a wrestling coach. An old enmity among wrestling coaches could have led to the crime that occurred.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told the media that three people died in the incident. Sources said the death toll later rose to five. The injured were admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

The dead are Manoj Kumar, a resident of Saragthala village in Sonipat, his wife Sakshi, a wrestler, Pooja, wrestling coach Satish Kumar and Pradeep Malik.

(With inputs from IANS)

