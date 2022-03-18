World Sleep Day 2022: Diagnose sleep apnea, get rid of it through comprehensive sleep program 'Good Nidra'

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Obstructive sleep apnea has become highly prevalent and negatively affects the quality of life of a person.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition characterized by complete or partial obstruction of the upper airway that disrupts normal sleep patterns. It has become highly prevalent and negatively affects the quality of life of a person.

The sudden demise of the iconic Bollywood disco singer Bappi Lahiri has caused a buzz. The pertinent question is, Can a person succumb to death in his/her sleep? Doctors say yes, if you are suffering from an undiagnosed sleep condition just like the singer.

OSA is the mother of all major cardiac morbidities and other morbidities in adults as well children. it is independently associated with an increased likelihood of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and diminished quality of life. It has also been observed that obesity predisposes to OSA. Hence, it becomes a prime concern for healthcare personnel to diagnose it at the earliest.

Apollo TeleHealth, the largest and oldest multi-speciality telemedicine network in South Asia, has launched a comprehensive sleep program for the treatment and diagnosis of OSA. It is called the 'Good Nidra' programme.

In India, 93 per cent of Indians are sleep deprived and 65 per cent of them are potential patients for sleep apnea. Recent studies have placed the prevalence of OSA at a mean of 22 per cent (range, 9-37 per cent) in men and 17 per cent (range, 4-50 per cent) in women. The programme is aimed at reducing the burden of sleep apnea by providing patient-preferred alternative therapy that is cost effective and convenient.

"We believe that there is an unmet need for many individuals who haven't yet been officially diagnosed with OSA and are looking for comfortable or curative treatment options," Vikram Thaploo, CEO, Apollo TeleHealth, said.

“Sleep apnea is a serious chronic condition that impacts much more than just sleep – it impacts patients’ quality of life and overall health," Dr Ayesha Nazneen, Chief Medical Officer, Apollo TeleHealth, said.

Menopausal and postmenopausal women have an increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea.

Sleep is an essential component of health. While people are aware about the importance of good sleep, the prevalence rate of the disorder in the younger generation has become a cause of concern, credit the hectic lifestyle and burden of work and family.

