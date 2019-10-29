Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Woman found dead on railway tracks in Rajasthan

Kota Published on: October 29, 2019 13:08 IST
A 32-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances between two rail tracks near Chabda Railway Station in Rajasthan's Baran district, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Pinkesh Suman, was a resident of Dehari village. Her body was found on late Monday night, they said.

The woman might have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train but the recovery of her body between the two railway tracks makes the death "suspicious", Chabda Railway Protection Force (RPF) SHO Hansraj Meena said.

On Monday evening, the woman reportedly had a scuffle with her husband, who runs a tea stall in Chabda town, the Station House Officer said.

She was found with her head crushed and injury to a hand, Meena said.

The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem, Chabda Police Station SHO Ramanand Yadav said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

