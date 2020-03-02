Image Source : PTI Woman cop brings infant son to CM duty in Noida

It was an unusual sight to see a woman constable carrying her infant son in her arms as she stood on duty for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit on Monday. The Chief Minister was in Gautam Buddha Nagar on a two-day visit from Sunday. On Monday, he came to Noida city to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,452 crore. He also laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,369 crore. Priti Rani, the woman constable, was holding her one-and-a-half-year-old son as she stood among hundreds of cops at an event for the Chief Minister.

"My husband had an examination today so he was not able to be with our child and ultimately I had to take care of him," she said when asked. Priti Rani is attached with the Dadri police station in Greater Noida and was on VVIP duty since 6 a.m. She said, "Duty is also important, so I had to bring the child along."

